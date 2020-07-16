Parramatta Council says it still wants the Powerhouse Museum

The City of Parramatta has affirmed its support for a Powerhouse-like museum in and is eager to work with the NSW government to refine the project’s design.

Parramatta Council says it will be submitting its endorsed response to the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Powerhouse Museum in Parramatta.

The submission confirms Council’s support for the new museum – Western Sydney’s first major world-class cultural institution – and the NSW Government’s continued investment in cultural and social infrastructure in Parramatta.

“Parramatta is the centre of global Sydney and deserves a world-class cultural institution. The new Powerhouse Museum will deliver that,” City of Parramatta Council says lord mayor Bob Dwyer.

“The people of Western Sydney have waited far too long for an institution of this calibre close to home and Council wants to ensure that what is delivered is right for our City.”

“I thank the NSW Government for recommitting to this game-changing project and we will do everything in our power to ensure the best outcome for the community,” he says.

The Council says it has identified in its submission opportunities to improve the proposed museum’s design, including the way it integrates the public domain and its interaction with the planned Civic Link – a key pedestrian spine linking Parramatta Square with Parramatta River.

