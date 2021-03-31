Parramatta’s $88.6 million aquatic and leisure centre is officially under construction with Lipman being appointed as the builder for the project.

The 40,000 sqm centre, located in Parramatta Park will include a 50m, 10-lane outdoor heated pool with seating; a 25m indoor recreational pool; an indoor learn-to-swim pool; an indoor splash play area; multipurpose community rooms; spa and sauna facilities; fitness centre; café; and up to 200 parking spots.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer today joined Dr Geoff Lee, Member for Parramatta, and representatives from construction firm Lipman to turn the first sod at the site in Mays Hill, marking an exciting step for the much-anticipated project.

Dwyer says the aquatic centre will provide the city and those in the wider community with a quality leisure space that will transform Parramatta Park into a true state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility.

“This is a historic moment for the people of Parramatta, as work begins on one of the country’s best public aquatic and leisure centres in Australia’s best city,” he says.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project and we are making sure it goes the distance. We are investing more to meet the growing demands of our City,” Cr Dwyer said.

“This state-of-the art facility will be a place the people of Parramatta and Greater Sydney can enjoy for many years to come – whether to train, compete or simply to have fun with friends and family.”

Council, on top of its initial commitment of $38.5 million, is investing an extra $11.6 million to increase the facility’s capacity and future-proof it to accommodate Parramatta's rapid growth.

Dr Geoff Lee, Member for Parramatta says the milestone is great news for the community.

“Parramatta deserves a pool which caters for competition, learn-to-swim classes, recreation and relaxation. This aquatic centre will be the envy of communities all over the State. It will be a complex with versatility designed to meet the needs of Parramatta now and in the future for decades to come,” Dr Lee said.

Solar panels will also be installed on sections of the centre’s roof, generating approximately 142,000 kilowatts of power annually, while more than 500 trees indigenous to the area will be planted, in an effort to further sustainability measures and ensure green spaces are a part of the facility.

Lipman CEO Rob MacKee says the building company is excited to work in partnership with local council to construct the centre.

"Lipman is thrilled to be delivering the Parramatta aquatic and leisure centre – a flagship project for Western Sydney. We look forward to working closely with City of Parramatta Council to help make it one of Sydney’s most iconic aquatic and leisure facilities, and seeing it thrive for many years to come."

Expected to be completed in early 2023, the project is being co-funded by Council and the NSW Government, which is investing $38.5 million from the Restart NSW Fund.

To read our article from last year regarding DA Approval of the centre, click here.