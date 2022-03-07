Providing space for women in the Australian architecture industry, Parlour has launched its new Parlour Collective which aims to give individuals and practices unheralded opportunities.

Parlour celebrates its tenth year in operation in 2022 and through the culmination of research, opinion and discussion have given women in Australian architecture the platform they deserve. The Parlour Collective will provide even further opportunity for female industry professionals, fostering action, research, mutual support and camaraderie.

Individuals are encouraged to join the Collective to give them the ability to contribute to key discussions, be supported and to support others. Parlour says it plans to develop Collective workshops and other activities that are not otherwise available to individuals.

As for architecture studios, joining the Parlour Collective gives a platform to convey an organisation’s values, build culture and invest in staff development.

Additionally, those who support the Collective will be given access to Parlour’s back catalogue of events, Collective-only workshops and training and to join a network of practices and individuals keen to actively shape the future.

The Parlour Collective is organised into three tiers, with three levels in each tier. The three tiers, ranked as Starter, Agitator and Advocate, provides choice for industry professionals and allows them to choose their involvement and contribution.

Parlour hopes to use the funding provided by Collective members to invest in professional mentoring workshops, research and data analysis. For more information regarding the Collective, click here.

Image: https://www.designweek.co.uk/issues/2-8-march-2020/international-womens-day-vox-pop/