The Australian Urban Design Awards dinner for 2024 was a momentous occasion for a number of reasons, namely due to the official launch of the Parliamentary Friends of Australian Urban Design.

The Parliamentary organisation seeks to champion excellence in urban design and will influence government policy. Its launch has been led by the likes of the Australian Institute of Architects, the Planning Institute of Australia, and the Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture, along with numerous other supporters.

The Parliamentary Friends of Australian Urban Design aims to provide a bipartisan forum for constructive discussions among Senators, Members of Parliament, and stakeholders on Australian urban design. They seek to raise awareness of good urban design, showcase excellence in urban design practices, and engage stakeholders to address urban design issues impacting communities. Additionally, the group advocates for the critical role of urban design in shaping the nation's identity and emphasises collaborative relationships for successful built environment development.

Co-Chair Elizabeth Watson Brown MP says she is delighted to be involved in the launch of what she hopes to be a significant influence on Australia’s built environment.

“It is my strong belief that good urban design can - and should - positively influence the economic, environmental, social, and cultural health of communities,” she says.

“It is so great to see the Australian Institute of Architects, the Planning Institute of Australia and the Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture, as well as many other supporters, coming together in this multi-partisan group Parliamentary Friends of Australian Urban Design to drive change in their industry.

“I am very proud to be co-chairing this important group as a relatively new MP after a 40-year career as an architect and an urbanist. Of particular personal and professional interest to me has always been the design and shaping of our cities where over 85 percent of Australians live and where most carbon pollution and much social dislocation is produced.”

“Urban resilience, de-carbonisation, accessibility and social equity are fundamental to a sustainable, survivable future for all of us and the professions, the community and the parliament can share agency in designing this future together.”

The full list of Parliamentary Friends of Australia Urban Design members can be found below.