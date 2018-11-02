Logo
Parliament House to host design tours during DESIGN Canberra Festival
The Australian Parliament House will host design tours for the public during the upcoming DESIGN Canberra Festival.
The Australian Parliament House will host design tours for the public during the upcoming DESIGN Canberra Festival. This will open up many of the behind-the-scenes areas of Parliament House to the public.

As the title ‘The Geometry of Democracy Tours’ suggests, the tours will showcase the geometric brilliance of the award-winning building and its place in the landscape. Visitors will be able to explore places rarely viewed by the public, and see for themselves, how the same building can thrive as a place of ceremony as well as be a workplace for thousands of people.

Design tours to the Australian Parliament House will take place on Sat 10, Sun 11, Sat 17, Sun 18, Sat 24 and Sun 25 November (Time: 11.30am and 2.00pm)

