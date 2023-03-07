Parkland funding key to Liberal NSW campaign

The NSW Government has announced that it will embark on its biggest ever investment in Western Sydney’s public parklands as part of its $5 billion WestInvest Program.

Approximately $300 million of the fund will be used to both upgrade and deliver parklands in the region. The bulk of the money will see a new lakes picnic precinct, biodome greenhouses and a sustainable scientific garden created at Mount Annan’s Australian Botanic Garden.

$85.6 million has been allocated to upgrade Salt Pan Creek Reserve within Canterbury-Bankstown, with an additional $15 million allocated to assist government agencies in collaborating with stakeholders to progress the development of the Penrith Lakes precinct. The funding also includes $65 million to open up and transform Fernhill Estate in Mulgoa, announced last week.

“These parks and public spaces will become Western Sydney’s answer to Centennial Park and Hyde Park in the east, a generational investment to leave a legacy of beautiful public spaces,” says NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet.

“This funding will unlock and protect critical green space for the growing Western Sydney population to enjoy now and into the future as well as visitors arriving at the new Western Sydney Airport.

“Our long term economic plan means we can make these investments in our communities alongside the hospitals, schools, roads and rail projects to keep our state moving forward.”

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean says he looks forward to the evolution of the Australian Botanic Garden into a world-class green precinct.

“The enormous investment in the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan will make it one of the world’s most important and sustainable gardens and a treasured public space for the people of South West Sydney,” he says.

“It will encourage active lifestyles, restore biodiversity and improve access to quality recreational areas for families to enjoy. The project seeks to build on the important botanical science research and plant collections that are driving effective conservation to ensure the survival of plants and all life that depends on them.”

Minister for Infrastructure Rob Stokes says the funding builds on the vision to create a city within a park.

“WestInvest quite literally uses a motorway to fund a greenway, delivering a legacy of parks, paths and playgrounds for Western Sydney families to enjoy,” he says.

“These projects will make great public parklands even better, creating verdant playgrounds for the people of Western Sydney to enjoy for generations to come.”

To find out more about WestInvest, click here.