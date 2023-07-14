Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Panel to provide insight on Victorian building reform
shareShare

Panel to provide insight on Victorian building reform

The University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Architecture Building and Planning will speak at Victoria's Future Cities, Suburbs and Building Reform on 20 July, with the esteemed academics to discuss the state’s Building Reform Program.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

14 Jul 2023 1m read View Author

Panel-to-provide-insight-Victorian-building-reform-1732010318.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Architecture Building and Planning will speak at Victoria's Future Cities, Suburbs and Building Reform on 20 July, with the esteemed academics to discuss the state’s Building Reform Program.

Moderated by Peter Maddison, the forum will include an address by Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, with Peter Elliott, Master Builders Association of Victoria CEO Michaela Lihou, Conslt Project Director Brendon Hawksley and Burbank Property CEO Tom Trevaskis serving as panellists.

The reforms made by the Andrews Government regarding the building system have created a number of questions regarding consumer protection, building industry governance and the role of developers, contractors, architects, and consultants. Forum Co-Convener Kirsten Day says the forum will provide clarity for numerous built environment stakeholders.

“State and Federal Governments are currently grappling with both housing and infrastructure issues”, she says.

“All stakeholders in the Victorian Building Industry are critical to providing jobs, building for future sustainability, and ensuring consumer protection.

“It’s crucial to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration on the subject in order to develop meaningful and impactful strategies to help shape the future of the building and infrastructure industry in Victoria.”

To register your attendance for the panel, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap