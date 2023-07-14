The University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Architecture Building and Planning will speak at Victoria's Future Cities, Suburbs and Building Reform on 20 July, with the esteemed academics to discuss the state’s Building Reform Program.

Moderated by Peter Maddison, the forum will include an address by Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, with Peter Elliott, Master Builders Association of Victoria CEO Michaela Lihou, Conslt Project Director Brendon Hawksley and Burbank Property CEO Tom Trevaskis serving as panellists.

The reforms made by the Andrews Government regarding the building system have created a number of questions regarding consumer protection, building industry governance and the role of developers, contractors, architects, and consultants. Forum Co-Convener Kirsten Day says the forum will provide clarity for numerous built environment stakeholders.

“State and Federal Governments are currently grappling with both housing and infrastructure issues”, she says.

“All stakeholders in the Victorian Building Industry are critical to providing jobs, building for future sustainability, and ensuring consumer protection.

“It’s crucial to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration on the subject in order to develop meaningful and impactful strategies to help shape the future of the building and infrastructure industry in Victoria.”

To register your attendance for the panel, click here.