It’s curtains down for Palace Verona, Sydney’s well-known independent and art house cinema venue in the heart of Paddington on Oxford Street. However, the show will go on at a new location.

With their lease on the current site coming to an end in January 2024, Palace Verona will move into a former Hoyts cinema space at the Moore Park entertainment quarter, with a planned $500,000 renovation aiming to turn the closed venue into a completely refurbished cinema house with four screens.

Palace Verona opened on Valentine’s Day in 1996 at the Paddington location with Nicole Kidman as the guest of honour. Over the years, the cinema house has built a rich legacy of screening a curated line-up of name directors, world movies, and Australian indies. Featuring four boutique screens and a fully licensed wine and espresso bar, the Verona has been a “community, a gathering place, and a haven for film enthusiasts for over 27 years”, according to Palace Cinemas CEO Benjamin Zeccola.

The Paddington building that currently houses the Verona was sold by its owner Robert Bleakley, Sotheby’s Australia founder in 2021. With the current owners planning to redevelop the site into a six-storey retail and entertainment complex, the Palace Cinemas management has decided to move to the Moore Park venue where they will continue to screen art house and international cinema.

Named Palace Moore Park, the new venue boasts an improved offering with ample parking, extensive public transport options including light rail accessibility, dining choices, and an overall enhanced cinematic experience with larger screens and additional seating capacity.

In a message to Palace Verona patrons, Zeccola says: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the countless memories created at Palace Verona. Your patronage has been the driving force behind our passion for cinema, and we look forward to welcoming you to our new home at the Entertainment Quarter.”

“Your continued support means the world to us, and we are committed to ensuring that the spirit of Palace Verona lives on. Thank you for being an integral part of the Palace Cinemas family. We look forward to creating many more unforgettable moments with you at Palace Moore Park.”

With two months to go before Palace Verona closes down at the iconic Paddington location, the cinema house will screen several brilliant new films over the holiday season.

Image credit: palacecinemas.com.au