The proposed student accommodation project on Dixon Street, Haymarket in Sydney’s Chinatown has been recommended for approval following amendments to the original design.

Designed by PTW Architects, the 17-storey tower sensitively incorporates the existing heritage buildings at 82-84 Dixon Street into the retail podium of the building. However, the design drew criticism from the Design Advisory Panel at a meeting held in March this year.

While the panel commended the architects for incorporating the Kwong Wah Chong building, considered the heart of Chinatown, they found issues with the street facades, especially the full height glazing at ground level.

The panel also sought the retention of Peter McGregor’s hanging artwork ‘Heaven and Earth’ in the design.

Following the amendments made to the design by PTW, the proposed tower will now offer 306 student rooms instead of the original 336 with a view to providing more amenities. The building will also have more masonry elements at ground level and four levels of retail.

The development application for the project is under consideration by the Central Sydney Planning Committee.

Image: PTW Architects