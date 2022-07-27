Boutique interior design consultancy PTID recently went through a rebranding exercise to mark 25 years as one of Australia’s leading creative practices.

Working in collaboration with brand identity and design studio Motherbird on the rebrand, PTID celebrated their thought leadership and expertise across seven primary sectors – education, experience, industrial, regeneration, retail, wellbeing, and workplace. However, the design firm describes the rebrand as a recalibration rather than a complex change in direction.

“For most people, the pandemic was a deep time of reflection – we used that time to think about how we wanted to express ourselves in a new way to the market and better articulate our values,” says Cameron Harvey, director at PTID.

“The rebrand is a way to be proud of our approach and what we have achieved. By standing back and looking at our breadth of work and expertise, we have been able to build centres of excellence within PTID with strong knowledge in bespoke areas across the seven sectors.

“Our people and the expertise of our team is at the heart of the rebrand of PTID. For each sector, there is a different leader who we connect with our clients.”

Some of the projects that exemplify PTID’s knowledge-led approach include the award-winning Australian Road Research Board (ARRB) Port Melbourne office that imagines a new collaborative way of working facilitated by an ‘internal super highway’ that connects three disparate volumes of a cavernous warehouse; the renovated Sydney flagship store for Gucci, which personifies the luxury Italian brand’s irreverent approach to design; and studioFIVE, a teaching, research and engagement centre at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education that supports multiple modes of education to enrich the 21st-century learning experience.

As part of the rebrand, PTID has also reimagined both their Sydney and Melbourne offices to respond to new ways of working. The two ‘Workhubs’ allow PTID to connect with and support clients around the world – primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in Asia, South Africa, and Canada.

Featuring cutting-edge technology, agile desk sharing, and inspiring gathering spaces, each Workhub enables a flexible approach to working in an environment that makes it exciting for colleagues to gather and share knowledge. This is particularly pertinent in a post-pandemic world in which work-from-home has become the norm.

PTID also organises a series of events throughout the year ranging from socials for employees to more formal lectures and workshops.

“These events give people a sense of when they should be in the physical workplace and create a buzz,” says Harvey. “It’s important to create a rich employee experience that nourishes the brain and soul to encourage people to come into the workplace. We want to bring people together.”