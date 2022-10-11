Logo
miss amara pet rugs
PET rugs the next step to sustainable interiors

Miss Amara, an Australian-owned rug entity with a strong focus on sustainability have released a collection of rugs made from 100 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), upcycled from discarded single-use plastic bottles.
PET-rugs-the-next-step-to-sustainable-interiors-1732008599.png

PET rugs reduce waste and give single-use plastics a rather stylish second lease on life. The material is not biodegradable and typically ends up in landfill. Miss Amara’s rugs are designed by an in-house team, channelling concepts and patterns from all corners of the globe.

miss amara pet rugs

PET is stain resistant, allowing for products made with the compound to be low-maintenance and durable. They also possess the flexibility to be placed either inside or outside.

Able to be machine washed, Miss Amara’s rugs are pet-friendly and stain resistant. In addition to PET rugs, the company also makes rugs made of recycled leather. The highly versatile range of colours and print options are made to suit a range of contexts.

miss amara pet rugs

For more information, visit missamara.com.au.

