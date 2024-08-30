Australia’s first state-of-the-art specialist cardiac hospital, a precinct defining mixed-use development and the worlds-first vertical village office tower are among the winners of the Property Council’s 2024 Rider Levett Bucknall State/Territory Development of the Year awards.

The awards serve as a prestigious pathway to the Property Council’s National Innovation & Excellence Awards, set to be revealed at a Sydney gala in September.

Property Council Chief Executive Mike Zorbas says the winning projects highlight positive city-shaping, community enhancement and design excellence.

“These awards throw a dazzling spotlight on the role community-defining projects play in shaping vibrant, sustainable and forward-looking cities.

“I congratulate the winners. Their vision and dedication demonstrate what is possible when innovation and leadership combine,” he says.

In its 42nd year, the awards program, in partnership with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), celebrates groundbreaking innovations and outstanding leadership in Australia’s property industry.

Winners of the State and Territory Development of the Year awards are now contenders for the Innovation & Excellence Awards top honour, the Australian Development of the Year.

Quay Quarter Tower, a pioneering vertical village that redefines the future of work took home the state development of the year award in New South Wales.

In Victoria, Australia’s first state-of-the-art specialist cardiac hospital, The Victorian Heart Hospital, was recognised as the state’s best development while the innovative Chermside Affordable Housing complex took the top prize in Queensland.

In Western Australia, the precinct rejuvenating mixed-use development ONE Subiaco received the award, while 83 Pirie, which integrates hospitality, wellness and commercial functions under the ‘WORKLIFE’ concept, was honoured in South Australia.

The sustainability-focussed mixed-use 6 Brindabella Circuit at Brindabella Business Park secured the top development award in the ACT, and Iron Creek Bay Farm Stay, a new type of short-stay accommodation, won in Tasmania.

RLB Global Board Chair Peter Tulla says this year’s winners have played a pivotal role in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our cities.

“These projects do more than just transform physical spaces—they create places of true and enduring value,” Tulla says.

“These developments go beyond merely creating structures—they revitalise neighbourhoods, stimulate economic growth and create spaces for people and businesses to thrive.”

Image: Supplied