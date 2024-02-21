Construction has started on a new $350-million mixed use development in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, with a formal ground-breaking ceremony marking the beginning of the transformational project.

Developed by the Cronulla-based Sammut Group with venture capital partner Alceon Group, VUE comprises two 8-storey buildings over a double-storey podium on an expansive 5225sqm site. The development will deliver 112 apartments, 880sqm of commercial space, and 3000sqm of retail space including Harris Farm Markets. This is Sammut Group’s largest project to date.

The 112 apartments include 25 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, and 51 three-bedroom apartments in addition to six exclusive 3- and 4-bedroom penthouses. While 30 apartments were snapped up pre-launch, the one-bedroom apartments are now fully sold out, with all sales made to a mix of local professionals, downsizers and first home buyers.

VUE is set to enhance Cronulla’s coastal identity and future-proof the area for years to come, says Sammut Group CEO Allen Sammut.

“VUE demonstrates our commitment to preserving the community’s spirit while introducing enhancements that will benefit residents and locals alike. It’s not about changing what we know and love, it’s about enhancing the area’s unique qualities,” Sammut says.

Designed by PBD Architects with interiors by Mim Design, the project has a resort-style feel featuring a large communal terrace with a pavilion, and pool, sauna and open-air gym located at podium level, while street-level landscaping and upgrades to the public domain will bring new vitality to the daily experience of the area.

The transformative project will be delivered by multi-award-winning, iCIRT-rated construction firm Decode, which is responsible for more than 33 projects including the landmark mixed-use Burwood Grand, which was recently awarded the 2023 Urban Taskforce Best Mixed-Use Development Award.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the delivery of VUE, a project that is set to redefine Cronulla’s Northern Gateway and contribute to the area’s transformation,” Decode founder and chairman Sam El Rihani says.

“Sammut Group continues to set the bar for design excellence and VUE is evidence of that, with beautiful architecture and considered design that will benefit the residents and the local community.”

VUE is situated just 500 metres from another major Sammut Group development, PARC where the hospitality venue, PARC Pavilion is also located.

Sammut Group chief operating officer Julian Sammut is thrilled to see the momentum for two significant Sammut Group projects.

“With our PARC development progressing and construction now kicking off at VUE, our vision to ‘bookend’ Cronulla Mall with the highest level of design quality is soon to become a reality,” he says.

Highland CEO David Highland said the strong interest in the residential, retail and commercial spaces at VUE demonstrates the local appetite for a modern and fresh development in a desirable location.

“We’ve seen a consistent flow of enquiries and sales across all components of the development, with locals eager to live or work at VUE and enhance their quality of life,” said Highland. “To see strong interest in the commercial and retail spaces two years out from the project completion shows how in demand this location is.”

The VUE Display Suite is located at 76 Cronulla Street, Cronulla. The project is due for completion by late 2025.

Image: Supplied