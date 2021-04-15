Hickory has completed the construction of the Ovolo Hotel located in South Yarra, which is now open for bookings.

Located at 230 Toorak Road, South Yarra, the six-level boutique hotel marries retro-chic and pop-art aesthetic, designed by Woods Bagot. Based on the principles of retro-futurism, each of the 123 rooms take design cues from disco, rock gods and retro glamour, ranging from micro-hotel rooms to “Rockstar Suites”.

The interior was done entirely by Luchetti Krelle.

George Abraham, Managing Director of Hickory says working in partnership with the independent hotel group has delivered a world class project that will attract visitors across the globe.

“This is our first project for Ovolo, and we have enjoyed collaborating on such a distinctive, design-led project, which will make its mark in the heart of Melbourne's cultural district.”

Hickory utilised their patented Hickory Building System to build certain sections off-site in a controlled factory environment.

Tasked with a unique retro fit-out and design, Hickory created a number of Australian-made bespoke pieces in their manufacturing facility in Laverton North. This included an architectural concrete bookshelf in the lobby, and minibar kitchenettes that were fitted out in each room. The build also incorporated sleek SYNC modular bathroom Pods, customised to fit the aesthetic of Ovolo Hotel.

Once completed, all of these components were transported onsite for installation, allowing Hickory to fast-track the project, increase safety on-site and minimise material and energy waste.

Rooms are priced from $279 per night, and guests who book directly have access to benefits such as complimentary social hour sundowner drinks, complementary breakfast and free high-speed wifi. The hotel also offers 24-hour gym access and a self-service laundry to those staying in rooms.

Ovolo has recently announced that renowned vegan chef and author, Shannon Martinez, has teamed up with global chef Ian Curley to open a brand-new all-vegetarian and vegan restaurant within the hotel. Dubbed the Lona Misa, the menu will feature fresh produce and share plates that draw upon Martinez’s Spanish heritage.

Ovolo South Yarra is now taking bookings. For more information or to enquire, visit ovolohotels.com/ovolo/south-yarra.