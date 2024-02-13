Penrith Beach trial has made a big splash since its mid-December opening with more than 150,000 people visiting to the aquatic venue.

Thousands of local families from Western Sydney and beyond are taking advantage of the free site, enjoying the golden sands, the lake’s tranquil waters and the world-famous views of the nearby Blue Mountains.

Penrith Beach or ‘Pondi’ as it’s become known, has quickly become a firm fan favourite with residents. Some 154,084 people have visited the beach as of 28 January – a staggering 25,000 visitors on average every week since its opening four weeks ago.

Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure figures show residents from the Penrith and Blacktown LGAs are the most frequent visitors to the former quarry site turned beach.

Many of the beach’s visitors are from suburbs including Penrith, Werrington, Castlereagh, Cranebrook, Glenmore Park, St Marys, Mount Druitt, Willmot, and Marsden Park.

The beach has facilities including toilets, adult accessible change rooms, a fresh water drinking station, a café and access for people with a disability.

Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car says she was, “…pleased that more than 150,000 people have had the chance to experience the sun, sand, and scenic mountain views at Penrith Beach.”

“This free beach has been a huge success, and throughout summer, it has been embraced by the people of Western Sydney, especially families.”

As for Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scull, he says that “Western Sydney residents have been asking for a beach of their own for decades now. It’s fantastic to say that we’ve that we have delivered this trial within 9 months of coming to Government.”

“Previously, Western Sydney residents needed to travel 40 km to swim in Lake Parramatta, 63 km to Bondi Beach, or 75 km to visit either Cronulla or Manly.”

“These days are thankfully now long gone and Western Sydney residents can cool off for a refreshing dip much closer to home,” he says.

Image: @stukha / X