Outdoor dining on private land has been approved by the state government, with cafes, clubs and restaurants able to provide guests with an open-air hospitality experience through the summer.

Businesses who wish to do so will have to apply for planning approval, and will be subject to meeting a number of safety requirements. The flexibility it provides will assist in creating communities conducive to connection. Microbreweries and artisan food and drink businesses have also been encouraged to apply.

"Outside is the best place for NSW in the summer so this clear, simple process for operating outdoor dining will be a blessing for venues and patrons alike,” says Department of Planning and Environment Deputy Secretary, Monica Gibson.

"Outdoor dining exemptions introduced during the pandemic helped the hospitality industry survive and this commitment to make the rules permanent will help the industry thrive.

Car parks will even be able to host patrons as part of the new rules. Those who already operate outdoor dining locations are exempt from needing to re-apply.

"This change means the NSW Government is helping businesses drive greater economic activity and increase employment opportunities,” Gibson continues.

"It’s part of the NSW Government’s broader reform package to improve community life and create a better environment for hospitality trading."

The changes form part of the wider Vibrancy Reforms, intent on boosting NSW’s night-time economy. For more information, click here.