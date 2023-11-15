Logo
Oriental design offering characterises approved Gold Coast development
Gold Coast City Council has given the all clear for a Warren & Mahoney-designed luxe multi-residential precinct located at Burleigh Heads.
15 Nov 2023

Oriental-design-offering-gold-coast-development-1732010006.png

Upon completion, the project will comprise 55 luxury residences across 18 levels, fit with a landscaped rooftop deck, pool, and luxury private bookable amenities. Developed by GURNER alongside MaxCap Group, GURNER’s inhouse design team has additionally assisted with the design outcome for the development.

A south-east Asian typology will be brought to the glitter strip via the project, with WM’s design outcome centring around the concept of a lush, Singaporean landscaped oasis blended with elegant Japanese interior design.

gurner burleigh heads

“We have enjoyed working together with Council through a collaborative planning process to land on a great solution for the site,” says GURNER Chief Development Officer, Robert Clarke.

“The design itself is conceptualised as timeless and enduring for our buyers; a place that sits quietly in its location and celebrates views, fresh air and ultimate luxury. We have been working away on elements of the design and experience that take the offering to another level and we are looking forward to revealing these when we launch in 2024.”

For more information, visit www.gurner.com.au.

