Brewster Hjorth-designed Oran Park library awarded for sustainability

The new $14 million library and community resource centre at Oran Park Town has received the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue Outstanding Community Project of 2018.

The award was presented to project partners Landcom, Greenfields Development Company and Camden Council on 8 November at the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue Greater Western Sydney Project of the Year Awards.

Landcom CEO John Brogden says the library and community resource centre was one of several important facilities delivered by Landcom and Greenfields as part of the Oran Park Town project.

“Many people would remember Oran Park as a racetrack. Over the past decade it has transformed into one of the most exciting, growing towns in Sydney,” says Brogden.

“The library design was a combined effort between Camden Council, Landcom, Greenfields and architects Brewster Hjorth. It is a fun place of learning, and its facilities are interactive to encourage collaboration.”

“This award is recognition for delivery of a landmark building for Oran Park Town that will be a valuable community asset today and for generations to come,” he says.

Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue director Adam Leto says entries were assessed against criteria from the Dialogue’s Six Pillars of Greater Western Sydney, an aspirational framework reflecting its stakeholders’ collective view of the principles that best guide the region’s development.

“The Oran Park library project particularly impressed us with its expression of the Dialogue’s vision of a Connected, Productive, Liveable and Smart and Sustainable Greater Western Sydney,” says Leto.

Greenfields Development Company director Mark Perich says the library and community resource centre was located in the heart of Oran Park Town and formed an integral part of the Civic Precinct, which included the new council building, Oran Park Podium Shopping Centre, commercial space and a smart work hub.

“The library is designed in zones to enable different stages of learning, and includes performance spaces, interactive screens, and doors that open the building onto outside activities,” says Perich.

“The library’s interior design celebrates the town’s history as a race track, incorporating artworks made from car and motorcycle parts and grid motifs on the carpet and walls.”

“The additional community meeting rooms, function rooms and industrial kitchen also create places for workshops and provide lifelong learning opportunities to residents,” he says.

Oran Park Town is one of the largest master planned communities in NSW, and will provide 10,000 lots for 30,000 residents over the next 20 years.

It received the Urban Taskforce Australia’s Development Excellence Award for a Masterplanned Community Development in 2017.