Opulent Gosford development breaks ground

Construction has commenced on the Place Studio and Dickson Rothschild-designed Archibald by ALAND, located in the heart of Gosford.

The $375 million mixed-use development sits at 108 Donnison Street, less than five minutes’ walk from Waterfront Park, Central Coast Station, and the University of Newcastle’s new multi-million-dollar high-tech campus to be built on Mann Street. Archibald derives its name from the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson. Dickson Rothschild oversaw the concept development and DA phase of the project, with Place then taking over throughout the construction process.

Upon completion, the two buildings will comprise 323 one, two, three and four bedroom units plus 130 hotel rooms and. Residents will have access to resort-style facilities, such as a podium pool with swim-up bar and Skybar & Lounge at the crown with views of the ocean and city skyline. Multiple food and beverage offerings, including a pub and skylounge will also be constructed.

“This is a huge opportunity to create a legacy for the city and make the most of this outstanding location,” says ALAND CEO George Tadrosse.

“The strong level of interest to date is testament to the demand for a premium lifestyle community. Now the project is coming out of the ground, we expect that interest to increase. The interest and investment in Gosford are set to enliven the CBD and ALAND has taken its role in this transformation extremely seriously.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a world class and timeless building for the city of Gosford. We’ve pulled out all stops to make this a development with broad appeal to holidaymakers, local buyers, and investors wanting to enjoy and realise the true potential of this thriving community.”

ALAND Head of Development Ryan Lane says the entire precinct will be a destination worthy of its location. He says the considered design, finishes and amenities crafted by Place have culminated in a lifestyle-centric development.

“The combination of residences, an upscale hotel together with a significant food and beverage offering as well as gym and pool amenities raises the bar on luxury living for Gosford,” he says.

“For residents, the Archibald lifestyle extends beyond the four walls of their home, the plethora of amenities become an extension of their home – from meeting friends at the sky bar for a drink, to enjoying the pool with family.

“This aligns with ALAND’s key principles for location, design and lifestyle. We look for emerging locations with untapped growth potential where our expertise and experience can have a long-lasting impact on delivering a project the local market can take real delight in.”

The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2024. For more information, click here.