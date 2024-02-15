Blacktown’s first ever Latent Defects Insurance-backed (LDI) precinct is set to hit the market this month, the Architex-designed Ophora.

Comprising 81 apartments, the KDMC-developed precinct intersects quality and affordability, with apartment prices approximately 40 percent cheaper than Sydney’s median. LDI is a decade-long insurance policy on all structural elements of the building, ensuring residents are covered from potential defect expenses.

Located in Sydney’s bustling north-west corridor, Ophora features rooftop terraces, contemporary styling, luxury gardens, incredibly fast high speed fibre internet through SUPA networks and EV charging stations for residents. Practical features, open-plan layouts and the opportunity to select one of two colour schemes provides residents with the ability to style their apartments how they choose.

Ophora will give prospective buyers a chance to purchase abodes for 45 percent less than the citywide unit median, which currently sits at over $790,000. Future residents will benefit from being in close proximity to both the Tallawong and Schofields Train Stations, plus a two minute walk from a nearby bus station.

Ronnie says: “The cost-of-living crisis across Australia and particularly Sydney has made it harder than ever for young families, essential workers, first homeowners and even down-sizers to get a foothold on the market,” says KDMC Development Manager Ronnie Rahme.

“It’s why we’ve been determined to deliver affordable luxury apartments built to an outstanding standard with additional peace of mind to buyers by providing the highly-sought-after LDI.

“We encourage all prospective buyers to RSVP to the Ophora open day to not only glean an insight into these apartments and the lifestyle on offer, but also insights into the property market and citywide economy from top thought leaders.”

A February 17 event will launch the dwellings to market. The information day will feature presentations from LDI insurer SHC Insurance Brokers, Strata Defect Specialist Services, the Developer, KDMC and acclaimed Chief Economist at My Housing Market, Andrew Wilson. Buyers are recommended to RSVP to ensure they don’t miss out.