The Sydney Opera House is providing the perfect installation and workshop for budding architects this school holidays, with Kathy Holowko’s Wild City being held until January 15.

Wild City acts as an introduction to human and animal architecture, displaying hybrid examples of co-existence with an array of animals and insects. Attendees are encouraged to create animal habitats and infrastructure, with professional artists and ecological experts providing knowledge around our cities’ wildlife.

Curator Kathy Holowko is intrigued by the effects of urban life on ecology. Holowko creates sculptural works, installations, public art and playful projects in a variety of media and believes in the power of art being used to educate.

Morning hands-on workshops see participants explore ideas by adding to the sculptural building blocks of a city, creating habitat and infrastructure to welcome wild animals into the mini urban landscape. Come the afternoon, the exhibition is open to the public, with visitors able to explore the rich urban landscape and view the Wild City Animation.

Artist facilitators will be on hand to guide you through activities involving becoming a field naturalist by making binoculars and finding the many animals in their habitat.

The morning workshops are for children aged 4-11, with families encouraged to join the workshops. Entry fee is at $10, with the afternoon art installation – running from 2:30-5 – free. Registrations are not required for the exhibition.

