Open house at Werribee Mansion this month

Visitors will be able to inspect Werribee Mansion for free and experience the grandeur of the heritage-listed building and surrounding park during the Open House Melbourne Weekend 10am to 4pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July 2019.

Werribee Mansion has been included for its architectural significance as part of the Australian pastoral empire of the Chirnside family who lived there in the late 1800s.

The glasshouse also dates from the 1880s and is a very rare example of a once common building type found in substantial public and private gardens.

It is now used by Parks Victoria as a greenhouse to propagate plants for the park.

This year, Open House Melbourne is featuring more than 200 significant commercial and civic buildings, private homes, infrastructure and landscape projects, demonstrating some of Melbourne’s most progressive historical, contemporary and future-facing ideas in architecture and city-making.

According to Paul Roser, manager Heritage Partnerships, Parks Victoria, “We are thrilled to be part of this event, bringing new audiences to Parks Victoria’s historic places.”

“Our staff and volunteers are excited to throw open the doors to the Werribee Park Mansion during Open House Melbourne Weekend and share their historic and architectural knowledge with visitors,” he says.

Open House Melbourne Weekend 2019 is on July 27 and 28 in locations throughout inner and outer Melbourne.

Full program and details can be found here