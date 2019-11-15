Open House Perth: 53 destinations announced

Open House Perth will be held on 16-17 November this year, with 53 destinations open for exploration.

Among the structures on show will be the Barracks Arch, which will be open to climb as part of small, guided historical tours with Heritage Perth.

Tours will run from 10am to 5pm on both days, with local historians and iCity Kiosk volunteers aiding in the guided tours.

Through a free exhibition, the people of Perth can also revisit the era in which Council House was constructed and learn about the architectural competition that propelled its design.

Developed for Open House Perth 2019, the exhibition Civic Visions | Council House 1954-1963 re-visits the construction of Council House and the context of the 1960s.

Designed by architects Jeffrey Howlett and Don Bailey, the construction of Council House was spurred by the city’s preparations for the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games. Only semi-completed in time for the games, and officially opened later in 1963, the result was a distinctly modern structure which marked a turning point for architecture, engineering and aesthetics in the city centre. The building featured the first window walling in Perth, as well as cladding with sun breakers arranged in the distinctive T-shaped motif.

A selection of furnishings, photographs, objects and artwork are featured in the exhibition to tell the landmark’s incredible story.

Civic Visions: Council House 1954-1963 is open to the public on the ground floor of Council House as part of Open House Perth on 16 and 17 November from 10am to 5pm.

Open House Perth will also feature a number of other notable destinations, such as Fremantle Round House, Optus Stadium, State Theatre Centre of WA, The Bell Tower and Yagan Square.

For the full list of Open House Perth destinations, click here.

Image: State Theatre Centre of WA. Credit: mra.wa.gov.au