In just one week, six winners will be announced as part of the 2022 edition of the Think Brick Australia Awards.

Over 150 projects were nominated for the awards across six categories. The theme for the awards is ‘A time to build, a time to grow.’

“The 2022 gala promises to be a great culmination of the hard work and creativity of the project teams showcased in this year’s entries,” says Think Brick Australia Group CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre.

“The theme for the 2022 Awards A time to build, a time to grow reflects the inherent resilience of our pre-eminent building materials and of the dedicated project teams. It’s a privilege to be able to champion the contribution that architects, manufacturers, builders and bricklayers make in bringing these outstanding built projects to life.”

The Jury Panel consists of McIntyre, Smart Design Studio’s William Smart, Kerstin Thompson from Kerstin Thompson Architects, Jon Clements of Jackson Clements Burrows Architects and Catherin Rush from Rush/Wright Associates.

The awards seek to bring together the renowned and upcoming from across the country. Nominees have been sent their invitations, with the Jury remaining tight lipped on their selections.

A prize of $10,000 will be awarded to six category winners. The highly anticipated awards will feature a performance by proud Gamilaraay man and recording artist, Mitch Tambo and will be hosted by comedian, sportswriter and podcaster, Titus O’Reily.

The Think Brick Awards were established 16 years ago in celebration of architectural design trends, materials science and fostering careers of emerging architects and designers. This year’s winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Melbourne.

For more information, visit www.thinkbrick.com.au/Awards.