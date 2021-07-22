Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
One Cannes has been designed in response to the unique natural landscape that surrounds it. With both river and parklands frontage offering panoramic views, the residential building is a vision of opulence that promises lifestyle and relaxation in its lux
shareShare

One Cannes apartments designed to offer biophilic coastal living

Located in a quiet, leafy pocket between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise in Queensland, One Cannes is designed by Plus Architecture Brisbane to offer a new way of living on the coast.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

22 Jul 2021 2m read View Author

One-Cannes_Living-Spaces.jpg

sharestar
One Cannes offers open planned, light-filled living spaces designed with premium features such as floor to ceiling glass

One-Cannes_Living-Spaces

1 of 4 slides

OneCannes_Lobby.jpg

sharestar
One Cannes is designed to offer a new way of living on the coast

OneCannes_Lobby

1 of 4 slides

One-Cannes_Rooftop-resort-style-amenities.jpg

sharestar
One Cannes has been designed with five-star resort style amenities inspired by the French Riviera

One-Cannes_Rooftop-resort style amenities

1 of 4 slides

One-Cannes-apartments-and-sky-homes-Coastal-living-1732009536.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Located in a quiet, leafy pocket between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise in Queensland, One Cannes is designed by Plus Architecture Brisbane for Marquee Development Partners to offer a new way of living on the coast.

One Cannes has been designed in response to the unique natural landscape that surrounds it. With both river and parklands frontage offering panoramic views, the residential building is a vision of opulence that promises lifestyle and relaxation in its luxuriously appointed apartments.

“One Cannes was inspired by the soft organic forms and rhythm of nature with an emphasis on incorporating natural materials such as stone and timbers. Each apartment was designed to be oriented towards the river, ocean and hinterland views embracing the beauty of its natural surroundings. As with all our designs, it was imperative for us that One Cannes was more than just a beautiful building to look at, and instead, offered a lifestyle of relaxation and rejuvenation for people to buy and enjoy for many years to come,” Danny Juric, Plus Architecture Brisbane and Gold Coast director said.

Comprising of 84 two, three and four-bedroom apartments, One Cannes offers open planned, light-filled interior spaces designed with premium features such as floor to ceiling glass, zoned and ducted air-conditioning, entertainers’ kitchen with European appliances, butler’s pantry and dry bar, generous master bedrooms, separated laundry and expansive balconies among others.

The peaceful waterfront location of One Cannes offers easy and quick access to the beach, light rail, dining precinct and boutique shopping areas, delivering an all-encompassing experience suited to any lifestyle.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap