Located in a quiet, leafy pocket between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise in Queensland, One Cannes is designed by Plus Architecture Brisbane for Marquee Development Partners to offer a new way of living on the coast.

One Cannes has been designed in response to the unique natural landscape that surrounds it. With both river and parklands frontage offering panoramic views, the residential building is a vision of opulence that promises lifestyle and relaxation in its luxuriously appointed apartments.

“One Cannes was inspired by the soft organic forms and rhythm of nature with an emphasis on incorporating natural materials such as stone and timbers. Each apartment was designed to be oriented towards the river, ocean and hinterland views embracing the beauty of its natural surroundings. As with all our designs, it was imperative for us that One Cannes was more than just a beautiful building to look at, and instead, offered a lifestyle of relaxation and rejuvenation for people to buy and enjoy for many years to come,” Danny Juric, Plus Architecture Brisbane and Gold Coast director said.

Comprising of 84 two, three and four-bedroom apartments, One Cannes offers open planned, light-filled interior spaces designed with premium features such as floor to ceiling glass, zoned and ducted air-conditioning, entertainers’ kitchen with European appliances, butler’s pantry and dry bar, generous master bedrooms, separated laundry and expansive balconies among others.

The peaceful waterfront location of One Cannes offers easy and quick access to the beach, light rail, dining precinct and boutique shopping areas, delivering an all-encompassing experience suited to any lifestyle.

