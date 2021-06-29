As Australia’s longest-running and most prestigious awards program dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture, the 2021 Sustainability Awards is now open for entry. Within the portfolio of categories there is one that shines the light on the next generation of creatives and seeks to reward and support their endeavours – the Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer award.

As supporter of the Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer award, Cosentino says that is looking to the future and helping the next generation of sustainably-minded practitioners. Just as the company prides itself as a leader who collaborates with its customers to create high-value, innovative and responsibly-made surfaces for the architecture and design communities of today and tomorrow. By helping to provide a platform for new voices, Cosentino is also encouraging change and leading the charge.

As the Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer Award acknowledges a practitioner who is making a difference now, it places that person in the spotlight and showcases their ideas as well as the pathway they have chosen in their quest for sustainable practice. This accolade recognises a leader with vision and aspirations and someone who understands that a sustainable environment is the only way forward for the globe.

In past years, the Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer award has been a pivotal experience for those who have received it, with Talina Edwards of Talina Edwards Architecture collecting the accolade in 2020 and Oliver Steele of Steele Associates and Jean Graham of Winter Architecture taking the honours in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Each of these practitioners is a consummate and passionate advocate, leading by example and defining their own jopurney through the world of sustainable design.

Talina, Oliver and Jean have taken different routes to arrive at a similar place, where sustainability and design that cares for our environment reside, and each is a worthy recipient of the Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer award.

As background, Talina established her practice in regional Victoria and incorporates her background as an Internationally Certified Passive House Designer into her many and varied projects. Oliver has been paving a sustainable pathway by designing, building and developing projects himself and sharing the experience and process with others. While Jean works with a variety of clients of differing backgrounds providing architecture to those who did not feel that this service was accessible to them due to budget constraints, challenging sites or through wishing to build themselves. These are three very different practices but each is making their own place in their own environment and making a difference at the same time.

The 2021 Sustainability Awards are open and now is the time to take a step forward and enter. As an Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer there is an opportunity to present your work to your peers and achieve recognition in the sustainability realm. Enter here.