Hundreds of new homes are being proposed for the Illawarra, after the rezoning of 18 hectares of former industrial land.

NSW Department of Planning and Environment Executive Director of Local and Regional Planning Malcolm McDonald says the former Corrimal Coke Works site is set for a major transformation.

“The Coke Works ceased operations in 2014, with the site vacant ever since,” McDonald says.

“We want to bring this derelict land into the 21st century by providing 550 new homes and nine hectares of parklands close to existing services, including Corrimal Railway Station.”

“A range of housing types would be offered, including townhouses and apartment blocks up to four storeys, with provision for 35 affordable dwellings.”

The proposal also features a small neighbourhood centre with a supermarket and cafes, offices, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

McDonald says repurposing the former Coke Works strikes the right balance between rolling out new infrastructure, while protecting the environment and industrial heritage.

“The site’s character would be retained by preserving two iconic chimney stacks, coke ovens and the old powerhouse building. Half of the land is reserved for green space, complete with footpaths and cycleways for local residents and visitors to enjoy.

“However, for the project to go ahead, development applications need to be lodged and approved before construction could occur. This process involves extensive community consultation.”

If approved, remediation works would be carried out prior to any development on the site.

