Brisbane marketplace concept revived in Mirvac’s vision

Mirvac’s upcoming commercial development at 80 Ann Street, Brisbane will deliver a 35-level office building and an activated city precinct on the ground floor designed as a public space with a range of community offerings.

Mirvac recently released their vision for the ground plane designed by global architectural practice, Woods Bagot, which aims to revive the historic Brisbane Fruit and Produce Exchange market on Turbot Street through food and beverage, retail and public art offerings, thereby, creating a unique destination for the city.

The entire ground floor of the development has been earmarked as public space with the ground plane design envisioning a return to the old bustling Turbot Street marketplace, albeit in a modern way. The 1,900sqm community space will feature an urban retail lane as well as an eat street, and includes improved pedestrian connectivity from Ann Street to Turbot Street through public laneways and thoroughfares, maximising flexibility, permeability, and subtropical layered greenery to create an urban garden oasis.

Mirvac’s vision for the precinct was created with pre-committed tenant Suncorp, which will occupy 39,000 square metres of office space in the building. Flexible workspace provider Spaces has signed a long-term lease for 6,000 square metres. Spaces’ third location in Brisbane at 80 Ann Street will deliver uniquely adaptable workspaces for tenants, taking the building to approximately 73 per cent leased.

Mirvac’s general manager – commercial development Simon Healy said, “We collaborated closely with Suncorp on the vision for 80 Ann Street to deliver a world-class office tower and workplace, alongside a diverse community offering.

“The ground plane design is porous and pedestrian focused, emphasising collaboration, connectivity and community. Reviving the historic, bustling marketplace at Turbot Street and returning it to Brisbane, we have created a modern interpretation of the old fruit and produce exchange through an urban retail lane, an eat street that provides a place for employees and visitors to meet and connect over food.

“The lobby has been elevated to Level One of the building, thereby gifting the entire ground floor to the public domain, welcoming the community by creating new shared places and experiences for all.”

Woods Bagot’s ground plane design at 80 Ann Street will enrich the quality of Brisbane’s public realm and increase public interaction with the historic site.

Woods Bagot’s associate principal David Lee said, “Creating a connected and contiguous campus was crucial for Mirvac and Suncorp. The historical relevance of the site has been drawn into the new architecture of the tower, with a striking glass veil referencing the profile of the existing sheds and which wraps around the podium levels. There is also a focus on enhancing biophilia at the precinct as it will be heavily landscaped with native Australian flora, providing green spaces within the city fabric.

“Reflecting the site’s history, location and subtropical climate, we have worked to design a new type of breathable office tower experience that is quintessentially Queensland.”

Keeping in mind the unique challenges of modern workplaces following COVID-19, the design incorporates light-filled spaces with open air terraces that will be adaptable to future workforce and tenant needs.

Mirvac has also developed an activation strategy for the upcoming building during the construction phase to foster a sense of community through a series of programmed experiences, events and entertainment. The unique public art installation on the hoarding of 80 Ann Street, for instance, was developed in partnership with Vast Yonder as part of Brisbane’s Street Art Festival. The installation, which saw four local Brisbane street artists create large-scale artworks on the hoarding, will remain in place until the building’s completion in 2022.

Construction is currently underway at 80 Ann Street, employing an average of 250 workers onsite each day. The 80 Ann Street development is targeting 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERS Energy, 4 Star NABERS Water and Gold Shell and Core WELL ratings.