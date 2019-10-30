October's top 10 stories: From a sustainable coastal home to a high-tech CLT house

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this October.

This project is a coastal home for a retired couple, designed to weather the elements and function with very little energy from the grid.

A heritage-listed worker’s cottage in inner-city Brisbane has been transformed by Bureau Proberts director Terry McQuillan and his interior designer wife Charlie.

This project is a spectacular house made of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and stone for James Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick + Partners.

This project is the transformation of a heritage home with an addition that re-interprets the geometry of the original structure through a contemporary lens.

This project is a twin courtyard house with passive design features, made for clients looking for a sustainable home to retire in.

This project is the renovation of an existing Edwardian weatherboard house that maximises light and indoor-outdoor connection.

The Smiths Beach Surf Life Saving Tower is a prefabricated structure that has been thoughtfully designed for safety, seasonal use and harsh coastal conditions.

The careful restoration of Melbourne Art Deco icon The Capitol Theatre has brought the building up to modern standards, reimagining it as a contemporary destination for culture, education and innovation.

These five home designs are proof that modular and prefab designs can be just as exciting and aesthetically pleasing as a traditional build.

A bright, colourful addition to the southern end of Sydney’s Sussex Street, Mosaic is a new mixed-use residential and commercial building designed to make a statement in a precinct known for historic masonry warehouse buildings.