Sustainable coastal home
October's top 10 stories: From a sustainable coastal home to a high-tech CLT house

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this October.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

30 Oct 2019

October-top-10-stories-2019-1732011419.png

1. A sustainable coastal home for a retired couple

sustainable coastal home

This project is a coastal home for a retired couple, designed to weather the elements and function with very little energy from the grid.

2. An architect transforms his Brisbane worker’s cottage

brisbane workers cottage

A heritage-listed worker’s cottage in inner-city Brisbane has been transformed by Bureau Proberts director Terry McQuillan and his interior designer wife Charlie.

3. Designing a high-tech cross-laminated timber house

cross laminated timber house

This project is a spectacular house made of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and stone for James Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick + Partners.

4. Connected yet separate: A unique Melbourne heritage addition

heritage addition

This project is the transformation of a heritage home with an addition that re-interprets the geometry of the original structure through a contemporary lens.

5. Passive design and recycled brick in a Melbourne courtyard home

passive design recycled brick house

This project is a twin courtyard house with passive design features, made for clients looking for a sustainable home to retire in.

6. Cedar House: Designing a finely crafted contemporary space

cedar house

This project is the renovation of an existing Edwardian weatherboard house that maximises light and indoor-outdoor connection.

7. A stunning prefab timber surf lifesaving tower

timber surf lifesaving tower

The Smiths Beach Surf Life Saving Tower is a prefabricated structure that has been thoughtfully designed for safety, seasonal use and harsh coastal conditions.

8. Restoring an Art Deco icon to its former glory

Capitol Theatre

The careful restoration of Melbourne Art Deco icon The Capitol Theatre has brought the building up to modern standards, reimagining it as a contemporary destination for culture, education and innovation.

9. Five stunning Australian prefab homes

prefabhome1.jpg

These five home designs are proof that modular and prefab designs can be just as exciting and aesthetically pleasing as a traditional build.

10. The colourful ‘mosaic’ design lighting up Sussex Street

Sussex Street colourful mosaic building

A bright, colourful addition to the southern end of Sydney’s Sussex Street, Mosaic is a new mixed-use residential and commercial building designed to make a statement in a precinct known for historic masonry warehouse buildings.

