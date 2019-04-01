Cox Architecture & TCL-designed Melbourne Square set for global awards

Melbourne Square, a $2.8 billion six-tower mixed-use development in Southbank designed by TCL & Cox Architecture has been shortlisted for two awards at the 2019/20 Asia Pacific Property Awards.

The under-construction project has been announced as a finalist in two categories – ‘Mixed-use Development’ and ‘Residential High-Rise Architecture’ – in the Asia Pacific Region.

Owner OSK Property's chairman Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat believes the abundance of integrated public space along with the architectural response particularly captured the attention of the awards panel.

“The Melbourne Square public park will be the largest architecturally significant green space to be delivered in Southbank to date. It’s also the last large format site in Southbank that has the capacity to provide public open space of this scale."

“The park will significantly assist with the suburb’s new green-focused network of public open spaces including Boyd Park, and the Green Spine works leading from the NGV along Southbank Boulevard to the river, both of which are under construction,” he says.

Measuring about 3745sqm in area, the public park will include cascading water features, European-inspired piazzas, belvederes and an elevated outdoor terrace.

According to TCL director Lisa Howard, Melbourne Square’s park is designed as a network of gardens inspired by the Royal Botanic Gardens, as well as civic qualities from other cities around the world including Paris, Berlin and Barcelona. The park will deliver benchmark sustainable urban design and a place for people to live, work and play.

In addition to the park, stage one of the project will deliver two luxury apartment buildings designed by Cox Architecture, a childcare centre and retail spaces including the full size Woolworths supermarket.

The official winners’ announcement will be made on Tuesday 14 May and Wednesday 15 May at The Marriott Marquis, Queen’s Park Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.