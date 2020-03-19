OMA to design new regional town centre in Victoria

Retail developer Sandhurst Retail has appointed architectural practice OMA to design its $40 million Neighbourhood Centre in Wollert near Geelong in Victoria.

Spearheaded by OMA and its approach to community integration, the site’s traditional retail offerings will be complemented by a non-traditional approach to co-locating essential community services, with additions such as a Superclinic, a kindergarten and a Yoga studio all earmarked within the current plans.

An open green courtyard and multi-use community spaces will play a key role in the centre, with leafy and shaded public areas positioned alongside spaces specifically curated for cultural events and daily community activities.

Paul Jones, OMA’s regional director, says, “The Wollert centre will feature sweeping, open and flexible spaces for the community to come together, to allow visitors to enjoy cultural activities hosted by local performers; the whole space has been designed to bring people together in a place they can call their own.”

Sandhurst Retail director Vivek Subramanian says the appointment of OMA to design the Wollert Town Centre is reflective of the company’s long-term vision.

“We have engaged one of the most recognised architecture firms in the world, which is known for taking a rigorous approach to research and design to respond specifically to the given situation and context.”

“We want the community to know that this really is their centre – we want people to feel as comfortable here as they do in their living room. Our aim is to continue this dialogue as the development proceeds,” he says.

Plans for the centre are currently with Council, with works expected to commence in in 2023.

Image: Supplied