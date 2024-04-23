UK-based BEDEO has launched new EV tech to retrofit any new or even old car and turn them into sustainable electric vehicles more suited to the environmental demands of the 21st century.

The program harnesses the power of BEDEO’s proprietary in-wheel motor (IWM) technology, making it the first company in the world to offer an electric retrofit package for classic cars using in-wheel motors.

BEDEO's Reborn Electric conversions are made possible through the innovative IWM technology developed by group company Protean Electric

The initiative kicks off with the transformation of the iconic Land Rover Defender, which now embraces all the advantages of electric power while maintaining its rugged charm minus the emissions. The Defender is equipped with a 75kWh battery with an estimated WLTP of 247km, and a standard 22kW on-board charger that achieves 100 per cent charge in only five hours. BEDEO can also incorporate optional 50kW fast charging, which recharges in 90 minutes.

The vehicle’s high-performance electric drivetrain is designed and engineered entirely in-house, using the best components and BEDEO’s unique IWM technology developed by group company Protean Electric.

The IWM technology powering BEDEO’s Reborn Electric program can be utilised in any vehicle, and the EV conversion can be customised to any customer’s specific requirements.

“The classic car community has warmly embraced the idea of converting their beloved vehicles to run on electric power through EV conversion. However, until now, none have ventured into utilising in-wheel motors to tap into the advantages of weight reduction and engineering enhancements,” says Osman Boyner, founder and CEO of BEDEO.

“Through our Reborn Electric: Icons program, we are committed to maintaining the original car’s kerb weight, charm, and driving dynamics while ensuring easy maintenance and delivering the benefits of electrification. For the Defender, and other models to come, this means zero tailpipe emissions, zero noise, and the preservation of the nostalgic, classic driving experience we all cherish, now brought into the 21st Century without sacrificing its essence or adding unnecessary, bulky weight."

Image: BEDEO has launched the Reborn Electric: Icons initiative with the legendary Land Rover Defender