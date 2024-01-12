Novotel has confirmed its Sydney City Centre hotel’s refurbishment has reached its completion, the first Australian hotel to feature the hotelier’s Paris-designed ‘Hypothesis’ rooms.

Located on York Street, the $20 million revitalisation has been completed alongside Australian design firm Dezign, who oversaw much of the interior concept’s overhaul.

“We’re delighted to elevate this hotel under the Novotel brand. Novotel resonates so well across the globe and is an instantly recognisable name in the midscale hotel space. I’m so proud of our team and what they’ve achieved with this property,” says Salter Brothers Managing Director, Paul Salter, who’s company funded much of the acquisition and overhaul of the hotel with Accor.

“The well-situated location of the hotel, in the busy and central Sydney CBD, enables guests to enjoy high street shopping, Circular Quay, the Opera House, Barangaroo, and some of Australia’s most renowned restaurants and bars.”

The Hypothesis mantra centres around reducing environmental, space and time wastage. All 22 floors of the former Mercure Sydney Wynyard have been reimagined, with a warm, earthy palette featured throughout each space complemented by live greenery. All rooms feature sightlines of the Sydney CBD, with premium suites catching a glimpse of the harbourfront, while balcony rooms overlook Wynyard Park.

“We want guests to achieve the balance they seek during their stay. Room furnishings are flexible allowing guests to customise their stays,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Kim Stredder.

“We have created an environment that’s ideal for corporate travellers, families and couples. This level of dynamism in design will allow guests to truly create a home away from home, and an office away from the office.”

Novotel has removed single-use plastics from their remit, introducing still and sparkling water taps in the bar. Double glazed windows improve insulation and a food waste program has been introduced. A future Fitness Studio and restaurant will be unveiled later in the year.

For more information, visit www.novotelsydneycitycentre.com.au.