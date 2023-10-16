Bay Central Woolooware, the newest shopping destination in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire will officially open its doors for trading on Wednesday 22 November 2023.

Delivered by established Australian property group Novm, Bay Central Woolooware is a central component of the developer’s billion-dollar Woolooware Bay Town Centre and resort-style living project set across a 10-hectare site on the shores of Woolooware Bay.

Bay Central Woolooware will feature 60 stores, including a gym, childcare centre, medical precinct, two full-line Woolworths and Aldi supermarkets, Dan Murphy’s, and a waterfront dining precinct. Spread across an expansive 18,000sqm area, the retail centre is being delivered as part of the fourth and final stage of the development.

Delivered in partnership with established Australian developer Capital Corporation, Stage Four at Woolooware Bay also includes 12 commercial suites and 245 residential apartments set over four buildings above the centre. A 71-key Quest Hotel, also located in Stage Four, was recently purchased by the NRL for $21.85 million.

Describing the opening of the retail centre as a key milestone in the masterplanned community’s decade-long evolution, Novm’s CEO and executive director Adrian Liaw says, “We’re thrilled to be officially opening Bay Central Woolooware and we appreciate the combined efforts of Parkview, our development team, our new retail tenant community and centre managers Savills Australia for their considerable effort in bringing us to this point.”

Less than five minutes from Cronulla’s beaches, the Woolooware Bay Town Centre’s first three stages of residential buildings have already transformed the waterfront location into a buzzing, resort-style community. The shopping centre opening will be followed by the handover of the final Woolooware Bay apartments and the opening of Quest Hotel.

Upon completion, the mixed use development will include 898 apartments and 23 commercial suites across 13 buildings. The development will also include 10,235sqm of waterfront parklands, a shared pedestrian/cycle path, outdoor fitness zones and a children’s playground.

The opening celebrations for Bay Central Woolooware will include a range of activities such as giveaways, live music, face painting and more. The shopping centre will also feature a ‘Makers Market’ with local artisans from the Sutherland Shire invited to register their interest in becoming a stallholder.

“Bay Central Woolooware is more than just a shopping centre; it's a place where people can come together, shop, dine, and create lasting memories with family and friends. We invite everyone to join in the celebrations and experience the excitement first-hand,” Liaw adds.