The competition for the rebuild of Notre Dame’s fallen spire has seen architects from around the globe putting their two cents in. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting ideas so far.
Studio NAB
Image credit: Studio NAB
French architecture firm Studio NAB has suggested a rooftop greenhouse that would embrace biodiversity, education and solidarity.
Mathieu Lehanneur
Image credit: Mathieu Lehanneur
French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has suggested not building a new spire or roof but instead recreating and immortalising the flames, creating a monumental piece covered in gold leaves.
Studio Fuksas
Image credit: Studio Fuksas
Symbolic of the fragility of history and spirituality, Italian architecture firm Studio Fuksas has suggested a new roof and spire made from Baccarat crystal, which could be lit up at night.
Vizumatelier
Image credit: Vizumatelier
Slovak firm Vizumatelier has proposed a lightweight tower which will exude a beam of light that will project into the sky. According to the architect, this is a reference to the Gothic period where architects were trying to reach the sky.
AJ6 Studio
Image credit: AJ6 Studio
Also referencing Gothic architecture, Brazilian firm AJ6 Studio has proposed a roof and spire made almost completely of stained glass.
Conc3rde
Image credit: Conc3rde
Dutch design firm Conc3rde has proposed using 3D printing to reproduce lost sections of Notre Dame and to even use some of the ashes from the fire as a material in the rebuild. The firm has already printed a version of Le Styrge.
