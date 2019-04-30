The competition for the rebuild of Notre Dame’s fallen spire has seen architects from around the globe putting their two cents in. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting ideas so far.

Studio NAB



Image credit: Studio NAB

French architecture firm Studio NAB has suggested a rooftop greenhouse that would embrace biodiversity, education and solidarity.

Mathieu Lehanneur



Image credit: Mathieu Lehanneur

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has suggested not building a new spire or roof but instead recreating and immortalising the flames, creating a monumental piece covered in gold leaves.

Studio Fuksas



Image credit: Studio Fuksas

Symbolic of the fragility of history and spirituality, Italian architecture firm Studio Fuksas has suggested a new roof and spire made from Baccarat crystal, which could be lit up at night.

Vizumatelier



Image credit: Vizumatelier

Slovak firm Vizumatelier has proposed a lightweight tower which will exude a beam of light that will project into the sky. According to the architect, this is a reference to the Gothic period where architects were trying to reach the sky.

AJ6 Studio



Image credit: AJ6 Studio

Also referencing Gothic architecture, Brazilian firm AJ6 Studio has proposed a roof and spire made almost completely of stained glass.

Conc3rde



Image credit: Conc3rde

Dutch design firm Conc3rde has proposed using 3D printing to reproduce lost sections of Notre Dame and to even use some of the ashes from the fire as a material in the rebuild. The firm has already printed a version of Le Styrge.