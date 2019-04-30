Logo
Studio Fuksas Notre Dame
Notre Dame rebuild: The most interesting ideas so far

The competition for the rebuild of Notre Dame’s fallen spire is heating up. Here is a collection of some of the best, worst and overall most interesting ideas so far.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
30 Apr 2019 2m read

30 Apr 2019 2m read View Author

Notre-Dame-rebuild-ideas-1732011927.png

The competition for the rebuild of Notre Dame’s fallen spire has seen architects from around the globe putting their two cents in. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting ideas so far.

Studio NAB

Studio NAB Notre Dame
Image credit: Studio NAB

French architecture firm Studio NAB has suggested a rooftop greenhouse that would embrace biodiversity, education and solidarity.

Mathieu Lehanneur

Mathieu Lehanneur Notre Dame
Image credit: Mathieu Lehanneur

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has suggested not building a new spire or roof but instead recreating and immortalising the flames, creating a monumental piece covered in gold leaves.

Studio Fuksas

Studio Fuksas Notre Dame
Image credit: Studio Fuksas

Symbolic of the fragility of history and spirituality, Italian architecture firm Studio Fuksas has suggested a new roof and spire made from Baccarat crystal, which could be lit up at night.

Vizumatelier

Vizumatelier Notre Dame
Image credit: Vizumatelier

Slovak firm Vizumatelier has proposed a lightweight tower which will exude a beam of light that will project into the sky. According to the architect, this is a reference to the Gothic period where architects were trying to reach the sky.

AJ6 Studio

AJ6 Studio Notre Dame
Image credit: AJ6 Studio

Also referencing Gothic architecture, Brazilian firm AJ6 Studio has proposed a roof and spire made almost completely of stained glass.

Conc3rde

Conc3rde Notre Dame
Image credit: Conc3rde

Dutch design firm Conc3rde has proposed using 3D printing to reproduce lost sections of Notre Dame and to even use some of the ashes from the fire as a material in the rebuild. The firm has already printed a version of Le Styrge.

