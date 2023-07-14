Northwest Healthcare has announced that Perth’s mental health facility Abbotsford Private Hospital will be upgraded to increase care and services within the facility.

Spanning five storeys, the new extension will increase inpatient beds by 47, with new group therapy rooms, administration facilities and additional car parking also earmarked for construction. A portion of the new beds, now open to patients, will take the number of mental health beds within the hospital to 77, more than doubling the previous total.

The expansion will ensure the facility caters to adolescents, with beds available to patients over 16, with new service offerings to be introduced, namely an onsite rTMS Clinic.

“We have a strong commitment to increasing Australians’ access to mental health care services and are pleased to announce the completion of this significant development at Abbotsford Private alongside our partner, Aurora,” says Northwest Executive Director of Development, Chris Adams.

“In the first half of 2023, we are proud to have undertaken both the Abbotsford and Belmont Private Hospitals expansions as a significant advancement in the treatment of mental health in Australia, consistent with our long-term commitment to facilitate the necessary expansion of critical healthcare infrastructure across the nation.”

The Aurora-Northwest partnership provides the ideal combined expertise and capability for the provision of mental health treatment facilities such as Abbotsford Private Hospital.

“The provision of high-quality treatment facilities for mental health patients is increasingly critical,” Adams continues.

“Abbotsford Private has experienced significant demand for the critical mental health services it provides, and Northwest is pleased to continue working with Aurora to help meet this demand by more than doubling the capacity of this important facility and creating new opportunities for subspeciality services including the introduction of an adolescent day program.”

Aurora Chief Executive Officer Australia, Julia Strickland-Bellamy, says she is delighted to provide further healthcare for the region, given the significant growing demand for mental health treatment in the city.

“We are delighted to see this exceptional upgrade to Abbotsford Private Hospital. This expansion will significantly boost health services, allowing more patients to benefit from access to life changing treatments and services,” she says.

“The Perth community deserves world-class mental health care, and the completion of the Abbotsford Private expansion enhances our ability to provide leading mental health treatment and support closer to home.

“At Abbotsford Private Hospital we provide effective treatment in a safe, supportive environment. The extension of our facility has been designed to deliver care in the least restrictive manner, allowing patients to feel relaxed and comfortable in an environment that fosters recovery.

“It is a magnificent environment that achieves a feeling of peace and comfort and sets the standard for private mental health hospitals going forward.”

For more information, visit abbotsfordprivate.com.au.