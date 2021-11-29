Logo
currawong northern beaches council
Northern Beaches Council rewarded for revitalisation project

The restoration work undertaken to transform Currawong has seen Northern Beaches Council recognised for their efforts at the Building Designers Association of Australia, National Design Awards, taking out the Heritage building/adaptive reuse category.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

29 Nov 2021 2m read View Author

Northern-Beaches-Council-Currawong-NDA-1732009267.png

The restoration work undertaken to transform Currawong, located at Pittwater, has seen Northern Beaches Council recognised for their efforts at the Building Designers Association of Australia (BDAA), National Design Awards for 2021, taking out the Heritage building/adaptive reuse category.

The council was presented the award for the revitalisation of three cabins – Goanna, Blue Tongue and Kookaburra – and the games room. The BDAA is the single national association that represents, advocates for, promotes and connects building designers throughout Australia. It’s awards ceremony has been running since 2019, with the 2021 event held virtually.

Northern Beaches Mayor, Michael Regan, says the council has joined a list of design luminaries after taking out the category.

currawong northern beaches council

“What a great achievement! Aside from being part of the pool of elite, talented and distinguished winners, Currawong is a must-do activity to tick off your bucket list,” he says.

“Council worked closely with Heritage consultants and NSW Heritage to ensure the restorations preserved the cabins’ rich history while enhancing guest comfort.

“The result is beautiful, sustainable, highly functional cabins which enhance and perpetuate the local environment for all our community to enjoy for years to come.”

The cabins have retained much of their character and simplicity, but now comprise renovated bathrooms and kitchens, sweeping timber decks and energy-efficient features delivering a great setting for guests to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

In July, North Sydney Council announced more cabins would be restored with $1.5 million in funding being received from the NSW Government, with the works scheduled for completion in December 2022.

The cabins are heavily booked on weekends from now until April 2022, with a number of mid-week openings still available. To find out more, click here.

