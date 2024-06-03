A new STEAM Centre at the Whitsunday Anglican School in Mackay won top honours in the North Queensland Regional Architecture Awards, taking home two awards and a commendation.

Announced by the Australian Institute of Architects last week, the winning projects from North Queensland showcased the talent and vision of architects across multiple categories including Education, Residential and Public sectors.

Mackay School STEAM Centre awarded Building of the Year

The Whitsunday Anglican School STEAM Centre, designed by BSPN Architecture, has received the Walter and Oliver Tunbridge Award for Building of the Year. Built as an extension to the existing school library, the new STEAM Centre (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Design, Mathematics) is inspired by tertiary education settings and features new laboratories and versatile maker’s spaces.

The awards jury described the STEAM Centre as a facility that “empowers teachers and students with educational freedom, encouraging creativity and flexibility”.

The STEAM Centre also received a Regional Commendation for Educational Architecture and the People’s Choice Award.

Mundingburra Housing awarded Project of the Year

Mundingburra Housing, designed by Counterpoint Architecture, has been awarded Project of the Year. A pilot project for social housing, the development has provided 18 new homes for the Townsville community. A communal area at the heart of the complex encourages neighbourly interaction, landscaped footpaths link to each home, providing shade and visibility, and colour is used to enliven the homes.

The project was commended by the jury for “proudly blending into the neighbourhood”, and for being “an exemplar for future state government housing”.

Mundingburra Housing also received a Regional Commendation for Residential Architecture (Multiple Housing).

Riverway Library awarded Regional Commendation

The Townsville-based Riverway Library, also designed by Counterpoint Architecture, was awarded a Regional Commendation for Public Architecture. The former ‘Thuringowa Library’ has been relocated into the Riverway Arts Centre and Lagoon precinct. Now occupying an old theatre, the transformation breathes new life into a beloved community space, with the library also boasting a café, function area, podcast suites, maker’s space, and kids’ play zone.

Observing that the project redefines the traditional concept of libraries, the jury said, “The library has become a vibrant hub for lifelong education and communal interaction.”

All Commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards to be held this month.