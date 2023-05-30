Proserpine Entertainment Centre, designed by CA Architects and Cox Architecture, won top accolades at the 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ North Queensland Regional Architecture Awards. The entertainment centre was awarded The Walter and Oliver Tunbridge Award for Building of the Year, named the People’s Choice Award winner for North Queensland, and also given a regional commendation for Public Architecture.

Built to replace the building destroyed by Cyclone Debbie in 2017, Proserpine Entertainment Centre was envisioned as a multifunctional space for community events, gatherings, performances and entertainment, and was commissioned by the Whitsunday Regional Council.

The jury commended the project as an “excellent example of architecture that offers community impact…well beyond the building alone”.

“Sitting comfortably in the urban streetscape, the building extends seamlessly from the sidewalk… into a grand community space that elicits a sense of excitement,” the jury said.

Ultimately, “the building gives back to the Proserpine community some of what was taken from them during Cyclone Debbie,” the jury noted.

Townsville Sports Precinct, designed by Conrad Gargett, was named Regional Project of the Year, and also received a regional commendation for Public Architecture.

Other Central Queensland regional winners:

North Shore State School, also designed by Conrad Gargett, received a regional commendation in Educational Architecture.

Shute Harbour Marine Terminal, by AECOM Australia, won a regional commendation in Public Architecture for “setting a new standard for Airlie Beach tourism as the gateway to the Whitsundays”.

James Cook University Burralga Yumba Residences by nettletontribe architecture was awarded a commendation in Sustainable Architecture.

The region’s awarded projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards, which will be held on June 22, 2023.

Images: Supplied