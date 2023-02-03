Riverlee has gained approval for a new $2 billion ‘mini city’ in Melbourne’s north, titled New Epping.

Approved by the City of Whittlesea, the former 52-hectare Epping Quarry site will provide healthcare, housing, 7,200 jobs and over $3 billion to the Victorian economy.

“We want New Epping to set a new standard in urban renewal, with a more thoughtful approach to how we regenerate infill sites and integrate mixed-use communities. Diversity is key to the success in a mixed-use precinct — that is what makes for a resilient community,” says. Riverlee Development Director, David Lee.

11,000 sqm of commercial space will be created as part of the development, along with retail and hospitality supporting approximately 5,700 workers.

Whittlesea’s growing population is currently serviced by Northern Hospital, which is Victoria’s busiest emergency department. Some 5,700 jobs in the region are within the healthcare sector, with the new 7-hectare health, wellness and knowledge precinct at New Epping to create an additional 646 new allied health jobs, with an extra 726 jobs to be created by the Northern Private Hospital once complete.

“The healthcare sector is of critical importance to the City of Whittlesea, not only in terms of patient care but also as the city’s largest employer. The provision of a new health and wellness precinct at New Epping will guarantee the wellbeing of its residents, create jobs and help the state’s healthcare system cope with demand,” Lee says.

A central green spine and waterway will be restored as part of the development masterplan, with all buildings designed to operate at net zero. More than 2,000 homes tailored to a range of circumstances will be created, as well as a civic heart complete with parks, cafes and recreation facilities.

City of Whittlesea Chair Administrator Lydia Wilson says New Epping will assist in the growth of Melbourne’s north.

“This landmark project will provide employment opportunities, economic stimulus and the infrastructure required to create a vibrant urban environment that is underpinned by wellness and sustainability,” she says.

“Riverlee has created a vision for New Epping that builds on the cornerstones of our community — healthcare as our leading industry, the need for quality housing for people at all stages of life, and sustainability as a way of ensuring a bright and healthy future for our younger generations.”

Lee says the entire development has been designed with the natural environment in mind.

“By looking at design at the neighbourhood scale, we have had the privilege to not only regenerate the natural environment but also lay the foundations for a community underpinned by connection and wellness,” Lee says.

“We believe that by creating purpose-built spaces for living, working and leisure, with unrivalled amenity and integration with nature, we can truly impact the way people live for the better, and we thank the City of Whittlesea for working with us to make this project a reality.

The entire New Epping project will be delivered over the course of a 15 year build. Further permits are expected to be submitted by Riverlee later this year.

For more information, visit newepping.com.au.