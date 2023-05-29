The 2023 edition of the Melbourne Awards will hold a strong focus on city design and sustainability, making for an intriguing awards program tailored to built environment professionals.

The awards recognise the achievements of young Melburnians and those working to promote diversity and inclusion. There are two new categories this year, including Young Melburnian of the Year and Access and Inclusion.

The City Design category showcases the work of organisations in shaping the city’s skyline through innovative design, while the Sustainability program focuses on projects and programs creating a more sustainable city through innovation and design. Melbourne design professionals and practices are encouraged to submit their nominations.

Other categories include Aboriginal Melbourne, Access and inclusion, Arts and Events, Community, Knowledge and Innovation and LGBTIQA+. Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp says the awards seek to celebrate those who continue to improve the city’s outlook and inclusivity.

"Melbourne is full of innovators and creative minds, who are leading the charge to shape our city for the better. The central district is home to more than 500 start-ups, and our city is on the way to becoming the fourth fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in the world.”

“Our Melbourne Awards shine a light on the extraordinary work of those who are going above and beyond in their field – improving community wellbeing, driving innovation and creating a more sustainable city.”

The Melburnian of the Year Award is presented to a role model who has made an outstanding contribution in their field and to the city. The newly introduced Young Melburnian of the Year Award is presented to a young person, aged 18 to 30, who is making the city a better place for its residents and visitors.

Applications are now open for nominations, and will close on 23 June. The winners will be announced at the Melbourne Awards Gala held on Saturday 11 November.

Image: 2022 Urban Design Award Winner Queen & Collins by Kerstin Thompson Architects and BVN.