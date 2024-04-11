Nominations are now open for the 2024 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards, Australia’s most prestigious engineering awards program that recognises the achievements of engineering professionals and cutting-edge engineering projects.

Award categories

Projects awards recognise Australia’s top engineering projects and the teams behind them.

Emerging engineer of the year awards recognise outstanding early career engineers who show innovation and resourcefulness in their work.

Engineer of the year awards recognise the outstanding work of engineering professionals who embody the highest technical, professional and community service standards in engineering.

Achievement awards recognise the important engineering achievements of individuals at all career stages and across Engineers Australia’s colleges and engineering communities.

Distinguished career awards recognise the conspicuous service of individuals who have given longstanding and prominent service to the profession.

“For over one hundred years our Excellence Awards have united the engineering sector in celebrating its most significant accomplishments. It is these individuals and endeavours that break new ground, changing how we see the world, live our lives, work, and think creatively," says Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO.

Local winners will be selected at local celebration events in September, and represent their division as finalists at the national gala in Brisbane on 21 November 2024.

Image: Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO