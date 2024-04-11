Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Nominations open for 2024 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards
shareShare

Nominations open for 2024 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards

Australia’s most prestigious engineering awards program recognises the achievements of engineering professionals and cutting-edge engineering projects.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

11 Apr 2024 2m read View Author

Nominations-open-for-Engineers-Australia-Awards-1732001512.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards, Australia’s most prestigious engineering awards program that recognises the achievements of engineering professionals and cutting-edge engineering projects.

Award categories

Projects awards recognise Australia’s top engineering projects and the teams behind them.

Emerging engineer of the year awards recognise outstanding early career engineers who show innovation and resourcefulness in their work.

Engineer of the year awards recognise the outstanding work of engineering professionals who embody the highest technical, professional and community service standards in engineering.

Achievement awards recognise the important engineering achievements of individuals at all career stages and across Engineers Australia’s colleges and engineering communities.

Distinguished career awards recognise the conspicuous service of individuals who have given longstanding and prominent service to the profession.

“For over one hundred years our Excellence Awards have united the engineering sector in celebrating its most significant accomplishments. It is these individuals and endeavours that break new ground, changing how we see the world, live our lives, work, and think creatively," says Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO.

Local winners will be selected at local celebration events in September, and represent their division as finalists at the national gala in Brisbane on 21 November 2024.

Image: Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap