WA Heritage Awards
Nominations open for WA Heritage Awards

Entries are open for the 2020 WA Heritage Awards.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

28 Oct 2019

Nominations-open-WA-Heritage-Awards-1732011425.png

According to the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, the awards are an opportunity to showcase outstanding work in revitalising Western Australia’s Registered Heritage Places, setting standards in interpretation, heritage tourism, conservation and adaptive reuse.

Winners and commendations may be invited to have their project shortlisted for a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The cooperation between the Heritage Council and UNESCO has now seen six projects recognised on the international stage, demonstrating the world-class standard of conservation work being undertaken in Western Australia. Winning projects are also featured in the Heritage Matters eNewsletter, the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage website and other promotional material.

Applications are open to all individuals, property owners, architects, developers, builders, tourism operators, government and non-government agencies.

Applications close on 13 December, 2019.

Image: Montgomery House. Photo by Aegis Aged Care

