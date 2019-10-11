Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Natural light architecture
shareShare

Nominations open for The Daylight Award 2020

Nominations are open for The Daylight Award 2020, an international awards program that honours outstanding daylight research and the unique use of daylight in architecture.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

11 Oct 2019 1m read View Author

Nominations-open-Daylight-Award-2020-1732011458.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Nominations are open for The Daylight Award 2020, an international awards program that honours outstanding daylight research and the unique use of daylight in architecture.

The biennial award celebrates the important connection between theory and practice, with awards for Daylight Research and Daylight in Architecture.

The program seeks to promote innovation and research on the effects of daylight on human health, wellness and performance.

The awards are given as two separate prizes, with each winner receiving €100,000.

Last year’s winners include Hiroshi Sambuichi (Daylight in Architecture), a Japanese architect known for harmoniously balancing nature and architecture, and Greg Ward, the creator of a software simulation program called Radiance that has enabled three decades of researchers to imagine the possibilities of daylight.

Nominations are open until 1 November 2019. The judging panel will deliberate the winners in early 2020, with the winners to be announced on the UN/UNESCO International Day of Light on 16 May 2020.

Image: A render of the Louvre Abu Dhabi before its completion in 2017. Credit: Ateliers Jean Nouvel

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap