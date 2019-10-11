Nominations open for The Daylight Award 2020

Nominations are open for The Daylight Award 2020, an international awards program that honours outstanding daylight research and the unique use of daylight in architecture.

The biennial award celebrates the important connection between theory and practice, with awards for Daylight Research and Daylight in Architecture.

The program seeks to promote innovation and research on the effects of daylight on human health, wellness and performance.

The awards are given as two separate prizes, with each winner receiving €100,000.

Last year’s winners include Hiroshi Sambuichi (Daylight in Architecture), a Japanese architect known for harmoniously balancing nature and architecture, and Greg Ward, the creator of a software simulation program called Radiance that has enabled three decades of researchers to imagine the possibilities of daylight.

Nominations are open until 1 November 2019. The judging panel will deliberate the winners in early 2020, with the winners to be announced on the UN/UNESCO International Day of Light on 16 May 2020.

Image: A render of the Louvre Abu Dhabi before its completion in 2017. Credit: Ateliers Jean Nouvel