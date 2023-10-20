Logo
New electric SUV designed to power up homes
New electric SUV designed to power up homes

Nissan has unveiled a new sports SUV designed to maximise outdoor journeys for eco-minded travellers.
Nissan-s-electric-sports-SUV-powers-up-campsites-1732010070.png

Nissan Motor has unveiled a new sports SUV designed to maximise outdoor journeys for eco-minded travellers.

The new Nissan Hyper Adventure is the second vehicle in the company’s series of advanced EV concepts being digitally released for the Japan Mobility Show on October 25. Nissan had revealed the first all-electric concept vehicle in the series, the Nissan Hyper Urban crossover earlier this month.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is built on the V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology, which sustains the outdoorsperson’s diverse electricity needs anytime and anywhere in an environment-friendly way.

Be it a weekend getaway or a journey to a remote location for months, the Hyper Adventure’s large-capacity battery doubles as an energy source, allowing users to power up their gadgets, light up campsites, or even recharge their electric jet skis. Its V2X capability can also provide power to homes (V2H) or a local community by contributing surplus power to the grid (V2G).

Nissan’s advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel-control system can help travellers traverse everything from a snowy mountain pass to the muddy trail of a lush rainforest, guiding them to their destinations smoothly, safely, and in style.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept will be displayed digitally at the Japan Mobility Show.

