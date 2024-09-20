Celebrated not-for-profit housing developer Nightingale Housing’s first commercial offering has already attracted a diverse group of occupiers.

Nightingale Wurru wurru biik, the new all-electric with 100% certified GreenPower, mixed-use building within the Nightingale precinct in Brunswick, has reached practical completion.

Developed by Nightingale Housing, renowned for its community-focused and sustainable projects, this landmark development designed by Breathe and built by Markscon, offers 24 commercial andbretail spaces for sale or lease under 99 new Nightingale homes.

Colliers agents Lucas Soccio and Tom Larwill have successfully sold 40% of the available commercial spaces.

“The interest in Nightingale Wurru wurru biik has been exceptionally strong. The unique offering allows Brunswick business owners to establish themselves in a brand-new, sustainable development,” says lucas Soccio, Executive of Colliers Melbourne Metro Sales.

Located on Albion Street, Nightingale Wurru wurru biik’s accessible and versitile commercial spaces are conveniently located on the ground floor and level one, with available sizes ranging from 59sqm to 143.5sqm.

“The spaces cater to a wide array of uses and have already attracted a diverse

group of occupiers and have to date been secured by a graphic designer, coffee shop, art studio, photographer, health practitioner, and digital marketing firm,” Soccio says.

According to Tom Larwill, Associate Director of Colliers Retail Leasing, the project's sustainability features have been an important aspect for closing several deals.

“As with all Nightingale projects, sustainability is at the forefront of Nightingale Wurru wurru biik,” he says.

“The building is all-electric, supported by solar arrays and 100% Certified GreenPower. The development also includes a lush central courtyard, allowing plenty of light and fresh air and features end-of-trip facilities such as bike parking, toilets, and showers.”

Situated close to Anstey train station, Sydney Road tram services, and Albion Street bus services, Nightingale Wurru wurru biik also offers direct access to the Upfield bike path, and is just five kilometers from Melbourne’s CBD.

Soccio, Larwill, and Vision Real Estate’s Frank Romeo will manage the remaining spaces available for sale and lease for this highly anticipated project.