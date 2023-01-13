Levantine Hill Estate has been given the all clear to construct a $20 million hotel designed by Fender Katsalidis.

The approval by local Council will see the creation of a 33-key hotel which will complement the Levantine Hill Estate. Delivered in stages, the first phase of the accommodation will intertwine with the FK-designed cellar door and wine production facility, which holds expansive function space.

An additional 47-room hotel is currently in the works, which will see the site’s masterplan completed. The 33-key hotel will sit a short walk from the cellar door and production facility, connected by the Village Green. The hotel will be operated entirely by the estate, supporting events and functions to elevate the entire experience.

Fender Katsalidis Co-Founder Karl Fender says the hotel’s form blends with the landscape to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the established presence of the cellar door and barrel vault winery.

“There was a conscious decision to create a soft, complimentary architecture to the two distinctive buildings already completed,” he says.

“The design is informed by the functions of the building and responds to its placement in the landscape. Located downhill, its linear form further reduces its visual impact, while capitalising on the stunning Yarra Valley views for all guests.”

Fender describes the tonal palette as ‘honest’ with a blend of untreated silvertop ash and exposed concrete finishes.

“The raw, natural elements and finishes will weather naturally and patina elegantly with age in harmony with the environment. This will bring simple elements together in a seamless and organic way,” he says.

“The guest room interiors have been designed with a carefully construed palette of raw finishes such as polished concrete that complement sumptuous textures of timber and leather upholsteries. Guests will also be able to relax in their own expansive circular spa baths before stepping out onto their private balconies to take in the breathtaking mountain and valley views over a glass or two — or more — of Levantine Hill’s acclaimed finest wines.

Fender says the guest rooms – which includes a bridal suite with its own dressing room, cellar and bar – are an extension of the winery experience.

“The guest rooms, their functionality and their ambience are seamlessly integrated into this unique winery experience that pays homage to the region through strong connection to place and the earth, with a subtle nod to the industry’s Mediterranean roots. On a more tangible note, guests will of course enjoy wine fridges in their rooms replete with their personal selection of wines.”

Hallways of the hotel have been designed as a sheltered outdoor environment within a trellis-like structure, using plants for privacy and as a filter of the north-facing light and creating a special alfresco experience that eliminates the need for air conditioners. Water harvesting and a photovoltaic farm headline the list of sustainable measures implemented.

Samantha Jreissati, Levantine Hill Estate’s Managing Director, says the hotel will provide much-needed premium accommodation in the area for various events and functions.

“The offering of guest rooms, a top restaurant, great wines and the unique first-class function facility in the winery fully realises the aspirations of Levantine Hill Estate. We are committed to blending architectural excellence, and the highest quality wine experience in the Yarra Valley, to one of the most beautiful places in Australia” she says.

“Our work with Fender Katsalidis on this trilogy of projects has demonstrated the remarkable results that can be achieved when client and architect align. Karl is remarkable in the sense that he has a sound understanding of the connection between commercial and design outcomes to produce something extremely special. He has contributed something remarkable to an area that we all know and love, and the journey will continue as we finalise plans for a further 47-room hotel, with further multipurpose spaces, which will conclude our long-term development plan for an amazing site in an incredible region.”

Completion of the 33-room hotel is expected by early 2024. For more information, visit www.levantinehill.com.au.