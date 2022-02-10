Grimshaw has been engaged by Hobsons Bay City Council and their project partner, Hobsons Bay Wetlands Centre Inc. to design a new state-of-the-art environmental research, ecotourism and community facility in Melbourne’s west.

To be located at the HD Graham Reserve in Altona Meadows near the internationally recognised Cheetham Wetlands and other biodiversity hotspots, the purpose-built Hobsons Bay Wetlands Centre will feature a regenerated wetland ecology, nature trails, landscape lookout structures, and visitor, education and research facilities.

Envisioned as “a place for everyone to connect with nature, improve health and wellbeing and be inspired to care for our precious natural environment”, the $16 million sustainability focussed multifunctional Wetlands Centre will include indoor/outdoor public spaces, classrooms, field studies centre, café, offices, workspaces, connected walking trails, wetlands, boardwalks, interpretive signage, landscaping, seating, nature play areas, and storage.

The proposed development will be a premier destination for immersive teaching and learning, environmental research, ecotourism and community participation in nature, leading to improved physical and mental health outcomes.

Grimshaw is designing the new Wetlands Centre in partnership with Greenaway Architecture, Greenshoot Consulting, McGregor Coxall, Integral Group, Bollinger+Grohmann and Slattery.

Developed in collaboration with the Traditional Owners, the Bunurong Land Council, and multiple strategic partners and stakeholders, the new facility will offer an immersive, pedagogical landscape and sanctuary experience, according to Grimshaw.

“The purpose-built Wetlands Centre is set within the unique, natural habitat of Melbourne’s inner western suburbs, amidst a transforming, largely industrial landscape,” Grimshaw stated.

“The design vision celebrates this significant setting through a proposal that incorporates regenerative, climate resilient and biophilic design principles within a range of facilities and services oriented towards the needs of health and recreation, and natural environment education, research and conservation.

“The design principles are supported by ephemeral wetland and landscape features, connecting visitors to the adjacent Truganina Park and Cheetham Wetlands in order to create a unique visitor and learning experience.

“Considered visitor journey experiences and connections throughout the site celebrate the landscape as the primary element, while the architecture of the proposed Visitors Centre, Lookout Platform and Research Cluster, support this approach and the transformation of the site into an economically beneficial ecotourism destination for Melbourne’s west.”

Key collaborative partnerships have been established to take the project forward, including an MOU-based partnership between Hobsons Bay Wetlands Centre Inc, Hobsons Bay City Council, Deakin University, Melbourne Water, Greater Western Water, Ecolinc, Cirqit Health and Birdlife Australia.

Images: Grimshaw