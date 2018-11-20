Logo
New six-storey sustainable residential project approved for Brunswick
New six-storey sustainable residential project approved for Brunswick

A new multi-storeyed medium density residential project has been launched by Melbourne-based boutique developer Antipodean Land Developments in Brunswick East.
The sustainable project, which won approval earlier this year, will offer a total of 72 units comprising of apartments and townhouses across six storeys.

The sustainable project, which won approval earlier this year, will offer a total of 72 units comprising of apartments and townhouses across six storeys.

Balfe Park Lane is designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects and sits on a 2,250sqm site with a 66-metre park frontage. Located at 77-83 Nicholson Street, Brunswick East, the property was acquired by Antipodean in 2016 for $7 million.

The project will offer nine townhouses and a collection of two, three and four bedroom apartments. The ground level will be allocated for retail and hospitality, along with a public laneway linking directly through to Balfe Park. A communal courtyard and rooftop garden are the other highlights of the project.

Sustainable features include a solar PV system for power generation, rainwater harvesting, rooftop composting, vegetable gardens, electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle amenities.

Elaborating on the design concept, architect Kerstin Thompson says Balfe Park was designed as an ensemble of buildings of varying shape and orientation rather than a large, singular building.

This would help achieve a stronger sense of neighbourhood. Each dwelling also benefits from windows that welcome in light, ventilation and views, Thompson added.

