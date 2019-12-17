New sustainable community planned for Glenfield surplus land

Surplus government land in Glenfield will soon be transformed into a vibrant new sustainable community.

Landcom, the NSW Government’s land and property development organisation, will use the surplus land around the existing Hurlstone Agricultural High School in Sydney’s south-west to create a sustainable community, where residents will have easy access to world-class public transport as well as high-quality, public open space.

Landcom CEO John Brogden said that the community will have around 3,500 new homes with 5-10 percent set aside for affordable rental housing. The affordable housing units will be allocated to workers such as nurses’ aides, or childcare and retail workers.

Offering a range of housing typologies, the community will address the need for greater housing diversity, featuring detached houses, terraces, small lot dwellings, apartments and seniors housing. The green canopy will combat the challenges of the urban heat island and microclimatic effects faced by the region.

“A more detailed concept plan will be delivered for public exhibition in close consultation between Landcom, the NSW Government and Campbelltown City Council,” Brogden says.

“Landcom is focused on enhancing the quality of life for future residents by creating carbon-neutral, water-positive and zero-waste communities that enhance the area’s natural assets. This approach aims to provide ongoing reduction in cost of living expenses for households.”

The Glenfield sustainable community project will be built over 20 years, and will include new sporting fields, parks, cycleways, community facilities, and healthcare services.

Image: Degnan